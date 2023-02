A 32-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Natalie McNally in Co Armagh in December.

The man was re-arrested on January 31 in the Lisburn area after being previously arrested on December 19.

Ms McNally, 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in Lurgan on December 18.

He is scheduled to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday.