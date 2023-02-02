A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Natalie McNally.

Stephen McCullagh, 32, from Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, was remanded into custody after appearing in Lisburn Magistrates' Court over the murder of 32-year-old.

He did not speak during the brief hearing.

He denies the charge.

The court was told how there was some type of relationship between the accused and Ms McNally. He had met the family on a couple of occasions prior to the killing.

The court heard how he said he was on YouTube streaming to his 37,000 subscribers for six hours on the night of the murder.

However, police cyber experts believe he had pre-recorded the streaming.

The charge came after a review of fresh CCTV footage which police believe shows the accused on a bus to Lurgan.

He was hooded, wearing a mask and double gloved.

Police say the man on the bus was carrying an Asda bag, and at one point the footage - described as of high quality - appeared to show a small black backpack in the bag which was similar to the one on the CCTV outside the alleged victim's Silverwood Green home.

