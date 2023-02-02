The family of Natalie McNally have thanked people for their 'steadfast support' over the past six weeks since their daughter's murder.

The 32-year-old, mother to be was murdered in her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan. She was 15 weeks pregnant.

In the statement Natalie's family also asked for privacy to allow them to grieve privately after "opening their home and hearts to the media, politicans, church leaders, campaign groups and the wider public".

The family also welcomed the latest development in the case and have once again called for anyone with information to come forward.

It comes after 32-year-old Lisburn man Stephen McCullagh appeared in court on Thursday for the first time, charged with Natalie's murder. McCullagh from Woodland Gardens, was remanded into custody after appearing in Lisburn Magistrates' Court.

The 32-year-old was arrested on 31 January after being previously being released on 19 December.

McCullagh did not speak during Thursday's hearing which lasted almost an hour. He is due to appear in court again on 24 February.

The court was told he denies the charge.

The McNally family said: "Over the past six weeks we have opened our home and our hearts to the media, politicians, church leaders, campaign groups and the wider public.

"We did so in our determined quest for justice for our Natalie and baby Dean.

"We have also used our platform to call for an immediate end to violence against women and girls.

"We cannot thank you all enough for your steadfast support that has carried us through.

"We welcome the latest development in the case. Information remains key and we continue to call for any and all information to be brought forward to the PSNI or Crimestoppers.

"We would now request some privacy to allow us to grieve privately as a family."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.