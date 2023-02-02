Police officer bitten and three others attacked during assault in Strathfoyle

A police officer has been bitten and three others kicked during an assault in Strathfoyle, Co Londonderry on Thursday morning.Police were responding to reports of two men acting suspiciously by trying to open doors of properties in the Bawnmore Place area when they were attacked.

Following searches of the area, police found two men lying on the ground. They performed CPR on one man who was unconscious and was later taken to hospital.

They were then attacked as they tried to arrest the second man with one officer being bitten and three others kicked.

A 31-year-old remains in police custody on numerous charges including suspicion of two counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary with intent to steal, and aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle.The attack marks the latest in a series of assaults on police. In the last week of January more than 40 police officers were attacked in seven days the chief constable said. And on Wednesday a police officer was millimetres from death after being stabbed in the neck.

Response Policing Inspector Craig described the Strathfoyle assault as 'atrocious'.

“What happened to our colleagues today is horrendous and we will ensure they receive the support they need and deserve.

Inspector Craig said: "No one should go to work and be assaulted. It’s completely unacceptable, and these atrocious attacks illustrate the very real dangers our officers can be confronted with, at any time, as they work to keep people safe and respond to community concerns.“Our officers displayed incredible professionalism when dealing with this situation. As they tried to help one of the men who needed medical attention, they were then assaulted by the other man. It’s reprehensible, yet despite what they faced they have continued on duty."

Detectives believe the incident is linked to reports of burglaries in the Strathfoyle area on Thursday morning. They appealed for anyone with information to contact investigators.

They are keen to hear from people who believe they saw a red Volkswagen Golf between 5am and 8am between Waterside and Strathfoyle.The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 213 of 02/02/23. You can also make a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

