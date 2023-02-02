Breaking News
Police responding to security alert in Dungiven
Police are currently responding to an ongoing security alert in the Feeny Road area of Dungiven.Access to Feeny Road is currently restricted, with traffic diversions in place.Police are asking motorists to seek an alternative route for their journey if possible.More information will be provided in due course, police said.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.