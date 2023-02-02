Families of the Omagh bomb victims have travelled a long way in their quest for justice for their loved ones.

Here are some of the key developments in the years since the 1998 blast.

1999 Seven men are arrested in a joint RUC-Garda operation. Colm Murphy is charged with conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life or cause injury. Murphy, then 48, from Ravensdale, Co Louth, is also charged with membership of an unlawful organisation, the so-called Real IRA.

1998 In September, a month after the bombing, the RUC and Garda arrest 12 men in connection with the atrocity. They subsequently release all of them without charge.

2000 At the inquest into the deaths of the 29 victims, coroner John Leckey says he will press the courts to prosecute the bombers with the destruction of unborn twins. Avril Monaghan had been pregnant with twins when she was killed. Mr Leckey says he is in no doubt that 31 people were killed in the bombing and that he will write to the director of public prosecutions to ask him to consider charging anyone apprehended for the bombing with child destruction.

2001 A report by the Police Ombudsman finds the RUC Special Branch failed to act on prior warnings, and condemned the RUC's investigation of the bombing.

2002 Colm Murphy is found guilty by the Dublin Special Criminal Court of conspiracy to cause the Omagh bombing. He is jailed for 14 years.

2003 Alleged Real IRA leader Michael McKevitt, from Blackrock, Co Louth, is found guilty of directing terrorism and membership of an illegal organisation, at Dublin's Special Criminal Court. He is sentenced to 20 years.

2005 Sean Hoey, of Molly Road, Jonesborough, Co Armagh, is charged with the murder of the 29 people killed in the Omagh bombing. He is the first person to face a murder charge in relation to the attack. Murphy's conviction in the Irish courts is overturned and a new trial ordered.

2007Hoey is found not guilty at Belfast Crown Court of 58 charges, including the murders of 29 people in the Omagh bombing. Clearing Hoey, the judge criticises police witnesses for "deliberate and calculated deception" during the lengthy trial.

2008 The families of some of the victims of the bombing begin a landmark civil case, suing five men they claim were involved. A memorial garden is opened in Omagh to remember the victims of the blast, and a monument on the site where the bomb exploded.