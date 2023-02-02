Part of the Donegall Road in south Belfast is closed in both directions due to an unstable building in the area. The road is closed to both motorists and pedestrians and traffic is heavy in the area due to the closure.Diversions are in place via Roden Street, Donegall Avenue and Richview Street and police are advising motorists to seek an alternative route.

