A veteran solider has been given a suspended sentence for the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie.

David Holden was sentenced to three years in prison, suspended for three years.

David Holden at a previous court hearing.

He is the first soldier to be prosecuted for a Troubles-related era in Northern Ireland since the Good Friday Agreement was signed.

Twenty-three-year-old Aidan McAnespie was shot in the back at an Army checkpoint in Co Tyrone.

He was on his way to a local Gaelic Athletic Association club when he was shot in the back.

In November, David Jonathan Holden, 53, was convicted of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in February 1988. He had admitted firing the shot which killed Mr McAnespie but had said he had discharged the weapon by accident because his hands were wet.

Trial judge Mr Justice O'Hara said he was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Holden was guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

He found that Holden had pointed a machine gun at McAnespie and pulled the trigger, while assuming the gun was not cocked.

