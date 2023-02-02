Play Brightcove video

In 1944 Henry Morrell Murphy was presumed dead when the ship that he was stationed on, the HMS Cappell, sank during the second world war.

But almost 79 years later, the veteran sailor is celebrating his 100th birthday.

Morrell Murphy was 21 when he found himself on a sinking ship in the English Channel.

Of the crew, 76 died when the HMS Cappell was torpedoed by a German U-Boat off the coast of Cherbourg in 1944.

Morrell Murphy survived the Cappell explosion and sitting with his daughter, granddaughter and great grandsons, he has a remarkable story to tell.

Mr Murphy was thrown into the air when the HMS Cappell exploded after being hit by a torpedo and spent two hours floating in the water.

His parents received a telegram informing them that he was dead. They later received a letter saying there was "no hope" that Morell was still alive.

However, he was very much alive and was picked up in the water by an American boat and eventually made his way back to Northern Ireland.

The sailor still thinks about his friends who perished in the explosion. He says the memory still sits fresh in his mind.

