Police say a suspicious object found in the front garden of a house in Newry was a "viable pipe bomb".

The PSNI was called to Barcroft Park at 5:30pm on Wednesday.

Officers declared the object to be a viable device and has been taken away for further forensic examination.

A number of residents were moved from their homes during the alert. The area has now reopened.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1525 01/02/23. You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

