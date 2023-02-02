Play Brightcove video

NATALIE McNALLY

A 32-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan. Ms McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed at her home in Lurgan in December. The accused is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday.

OMAGH BOMBING

A decision on whether to order a public inquiry into the 1998 Omagh bombing is expected to be announced later. Relatives of victims of the atrocity have been advised that Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is set to make a statement in the House of Commons today.

DISTRICT RATE INCREASE

Belfast City Council has agreed an increase in the district rate of almost 8 percent. This means the average retail property will see a monthly jump of over £40, while the average terrace house will see an increase of around £200 per month.

EUROPEAN VISIT

The President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola will arrive in Dublin on Thursday. As part of a two day visit she will meet with the Taoiseach and address a joint sitting of the Oireachtas. It comes after Downing street played down specualtion over a breakthrough on negotations over the Northern Ireland protocol. UKRAINE AID

A report has revealed that Northern Ireland has raised over £6.1m in response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The Disasters Emergency Committee say the funds have helped millions gain access to clean water, healthcare and temporary accommodation.

