Play Brightcove video

The Belfast Giants are in action against the Guildford Flames at the SSE Arena on Saturday night.

Adam Keefe's side sit in fourth place in the table and are six points behind the league leaders on Saturday night.

"We know we can play with these guys but we need to bring intensity to our game and be ready for a big game here on Saturday night." said Head Coach, Keefe.

The Giants round off the weekend with another home league encounter with the Fife Flyers.