A candlelit vigil has taken place in the new Lodge to mark the 50th anniversary of the deaths of six men.

The men were allegedly killed by the British Army over a two hour period on the night of the 3rd /4th February 1973.

Attorney General, Brenda King, ordered that the six deaths needed to be examined in a new properly constituted inquest in 2021.

The army initially said that soldiers had shot all six men during a gun battle in 1973.

However, it was later assumed loyalist paramilitaries were the cause of two of the deaths. But, the families of the men believe the army was responsible for all killings,

To mark the 50th anniversary of the deaths, a candlelit procession was followed by the projection of a new documentary film on the side of one of the new lodge flats. It is the first of a number of events taking place over the weekend, with an exhibition being held in the Duncairn Centre on Saturday.