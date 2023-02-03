A security alert in Dungiven has now ended after "nothing untoward" was found, according to police.

The PSNI said they believe the alert had been caused by a "hoax call".

Officers were called to the Feeny Road on Thursday after reports that a viable device had been left at a house in the area.

Chief Inspector Sinead McIldowney said: “Thankfully, nothing untoward was found but we condone the significant impact on the community hoax calls of this nature have for local residents.

"Whilst no houses were evacuated on this occasion, those persons responsible show a complete disregard to the local community and wider area who were inconvenienced by police diversions.

The road has been reopened to traffic.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.