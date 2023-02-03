The ex-partner of a woman who was stabbed to death in her home in Whitehead last April has pleaded "not guilty" to her murder.

William Finlay of Old Forde Gardens in the seaside village appeared before Belfast Laganside Court via video-link to enter his plea.

The 66-year-old has been charged with murdering Alyson Nelson, by reason of involving domestic abuse - the first charge of its kind in Northern Ireland after the introduction of new legislation.

Emergency services worked to save Ms Nelson's life when she was found with stab wounds at her home on Victoria Avenue on 16 April 2022 but she died at the scene.

The village held a vigil following the 64-year-old's killing to support her family and to raise awareness of violence against women and girls.

The court was told that Finlay's medical records have been requested to show that he had received a head injury some years ago.

The judge presiding asked for those records to be produced when the case is reviewed in May.

The murder trial of Alyson Nelson was set for 11 September 2023.

