Glen withdraw All-Ireland Club Football Final appeal

Glen have withdrawn their appeal against the result of last month's All-Ireland Club Football Final.

The Ulster Champions were defeated by two points by Kilmacud Crokes at Croke Park but as they chased a crucial goal in the last play of the game the Leinster Champions had 17 players on the pitch with a substituted player Dara Mullin remaining on the goal line.

In a statement on Friday evening, the Maghera club said: "Watty Graham's GAC, Glen lodged an objection to the result of the All-Ireland club final because we believed that grounds existed for a replay to be held if Rule 6.44 had been broken.

"Due to the ongoing proceedings we as a club now do not believe the conditions exist for a replay to be contested.

"Consequently, Watty Graham's, Glen would like to withdraw from this process.

"As a club, the sense of pride and respect we have for our team and management will endure. They have treated us to countless moments of joy, which until recently, we didn't even know were possible.

"Watty Graham's GAC would like to thank our members for all the support they have given to our players, management and committee.

"The club would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to all the messages of help and support we have received from throughout the country.

"We will go again. Onwards and upwards. An Glean Abu!"

The news comes after Crokes has lodged their objection to the outcome of the GAA Central Competitions Control Committee's findings that the game should be replayed.

