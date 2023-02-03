A 31-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including burglary, aggravated taking and driving away and assault on police.

The charges relate to events in the Waterside and Strathfoyle areas. He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning, 4th February.

A 32-year-old man remains in police custody for the same series of events.

