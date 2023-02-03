One person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in south Belfast on Friday morning.

It happened shortly before 7am on Stockman's Lane.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the road was closed for a short time. It has since been reopened.

Police have appealed to anyone who saw the incident or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

