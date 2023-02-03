Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill says she is "very much encouraged" by what the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister has said about the ongoing negotiations between the EU and UK over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin is hosting meetings with all Stormont party leaders in Belfast on Friday to provide progress updates on the protocol and to discuss the restoration of power-sharing.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his discussion with the Mr Martin had been a "useful and constructive conversation".

The meetings come exactly one year after the assembly collapsed following the withdrawal of DUP First Minister Paul Givan from the executive, due to the party's concerns over the protocol.

The trade deal was agreed between the EU and UK during Brexit negotiations. It has resulted in checks being carried out on certain goods travelling from GB to NI.

Following her meeting with Mr Martin, Sinn Féin's vice president said there was a need to "close out" a deal on the protocol as soon as possible.

Michelle O'Neill also called for the DUP to "end their boycott of the Assembly Executive".

Meanwhile Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said reiterated his party's position during his meeting with Mr Martin, that it will not re-enter power-sharing until the protocol is replaced.

In a statement, the DUP leader said: "Over eighteen months ago we outlined the parameters for the way forward. We set our tests and those continue to be our yardstick for measuring any deal between the EU and UK.

"There will be no restoration of the Northern Ireland Executive until the protocol is replaced with arrangements that unionists, as well as nationalists, can support.

"Northern Ireland's place in the UK internal market must be restored and our constitutional arrangements must be respected. We are seeking the restoration of democratic decision-making to the Assembly, replacing the democratic deficit created by the protocol.

"Why should anyone want to deny the people of Northern Ireland, through their democratically elected representatives, a say or a vote on vast swathes of the laws governing our economy and which affect the people of Northern Ireland so directly?"

