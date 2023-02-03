Play Brightcove video

Video report by Marc Mallet

Turtle the Tortoise became quite the internet sensation after owner Christian Cousins' social media post of her beloved pet was viewed more than 10 million times.

The video shows the amply named Tortoise being wakened from hibernation. The catch, however, he spent it in the fridge.

Christina does not see what all the fuse is about. She said: "He was in hibernation for nine weeks. I just videoed taking him out, that's it. It's as simple as that. It wasn't anything crazy."

The idea of keeping the Tortoise in the fridge during hibernation, does have science behind it, as Christina says the vet had recommended she try the 'fridge method' for Turtle, during its shutdown period.

