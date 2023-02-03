Play Brightcove video

FIRE SERVICE STRIKE

The Fire Service has called on the Fire Brigades Union to agree 'special arrangements' to prevent the need for the army to step in during strike action in Northern Ireland. It comes as 94% of firefighters here voted in favour of going on strike, as part of UK-wide action in a dispute over pay.

STORMONT STALEMATE

The Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin is set to meet Stormont parties later to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol. It comes a year after the DUP withdrew from the executive. Paul Givan resigned as First Minister triggering the eventual collapse of power-sharing in protest over the post-Brexit trade agreement.

CONSTRUCTION

Northern Ireland's construction industry declined by almost 4% between 2021 and 2022. Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM found whilst the industry performed well last year, a number of factors including Brexit and Covid-19.

BUTTERFLIES

Eighty-percent of butterflies have decreased across the UK since the 1970s with major declines here in Northern Ireland. A wildlife charity Butterfly say the figures are concerning as butterflies are an integral part of the UK's eco-system.

WEATHER

A little light rain at first otherwise a dry day. Chance of some brightness breaking through in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 12°C.

