Police investigation launched after sudden deaths of two people at apartment in South Belfast
Police have launched an investigation following the deaths of two people at an apartment in Belfast.
The deaths occurred at a property in the Annadale Crescent area of the city on Saturday, police said.
A man in his 40s was arrested following the deaths.
He has since been released on police bail while further inquiries are carried out.
A PSNI spokesperson said no further details about the deaths are being issued at this time.
