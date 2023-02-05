Play Brightcove video

Sudden deaths in South Belfast

Police are investigating the sudden deaths of two people at a house in south Belfast.

Emergency services were called to a flat at Annadale Crescent on Saturday.

The PSNI said that following postmortem examinations the deaths are not being treated as suspicious at this time.

A man in his 40s was arrested in relation to the probe. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Men due in court over cannabis farm

Two men have been charged following the discovery of a large scale cannabis farm in Co Down. The men, aged 35 and 39, were arrested on Friday after specialist police teams found what they described as 'a large and sophisticated operation.'

Both men are due to appear before Lisburn Magistrate's Court on Monday charged with a number of offences, including possession of a class B controlled drug and intent to supply.

Energy payment rollout approaching completetion

All households in Northern Ireland are expected to have received their 600 pounds energy support payment by the end of next week, the UK's Energy Minister has said. But many are still concerned about the cost of heating their homes. Northern Ireland couple targeting Grammy success

Two Northern Irish hymn-writers are hoping for success in Los Angeles at the Grammy's awards this evening. Keith and Kristyn Getty recorded their album Confessio on the North Coast during the Covid-19 pandemic, and have seen the record nominated for Best Roots Gospel album. The married couple say they not expectant of success but are happy to be attending the awards.Ireland looking to improve ahead of France game next week Andy Farrell says he is looking for improvements from Ireland despite their bonus point win away to Wales.

The men in green won in Cardiff for the first time in ten years and were 27-3 up at half time, but a sloppier second half display has Farrell looking to get better ahead of the game against France next week.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.