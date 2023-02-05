Two men are due to appear in court following the discovery of a large cannabis farm.

The men, aged 35 and 39, were arrested following the discovery of the drug operation in what police have described as the Co Down area.

They have both been charged with a number of offences including cultivating cannabis and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

The pair are due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.