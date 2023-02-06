A Co Armagh road has been closed in both directions due to a crash, police say.

The Annesborough Road in Lurgan is currently shut following the road traffic collision.

The PSNI said: "Diversions are in place at the entrance of Annesborough Road Industrial Estate and Tannaghmore Road North."

Drivers are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.