The man in charge of the EU's negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol Maroš Šefčovič has said the EU and the UK are working "closely and constructively" on finding solutions to problems with the arrangements, but has said while progress is being made "difficulties remain".

In a press conference in Brussels, Mr Šefčovič told reporters that the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has a "trusting relationship with Prime Minister Sunak and the same goes for my relationship with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly as well as Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris".

The EU's point man for the continuing negotiations with the UK was speaking following reports that there was a breakthrough in the protocol talks.

It has been suggested that the EU was prepared to accept that goods shipped from GB to Northern Ireland, and staying there, should be treated differently to goods moving into the Republic of Ireland.

It would be an acceptance of a proposal put forward by the UK for the creation of green and red lanes for goods.

Responding to the reports, Maroš Šefčovič said, the IT agreement for sharing data "would allow us to improve dramatically the flow of information we need to protect the integrity of the EU single market".

Mr Šefčovič pointed to the EU's proposal for an express lane for goods and said, "we do not insist on the precise names, we just want to make sure the system will work".

When asked if there had been a breakthrough in the negotiations the Vice-President of the European Commission told reporters "we would like a breakthrough every week" but said the focus was on "gradual, incremental work".

