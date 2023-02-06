Play Brightcove video

A woman who was spiked and raped when she was 16-years-old has criticised the justice system in Northern Ireland, which allows private therapy notes to be disclosed during trial proceedings.

Hannah McKimm told UTV: "I think it really feeds into a culture of victim blaming, which I think as a society we really need to stop doing."

It comes as the Victims of Crime Commissioner warned that sexual assault victims are being forced to choose between healthcare and justice.

Police, prosecution and the defence all have the power to access counselling notes during a trial.

Hannah, who is now a podcast host, believes this system will deter victims and survivors from coming forward and accessing help when they need it most.

"To talk to someone, that's actually a really big step for them. But then for them to be in fear that those notes could actually be used against them essentially in court proceedings, if that's the way they want to go in terms of getting justice for what's happened to them, for that to be potentially used against them will mean that they're in fear," said Hannah.

The Chief Executive of Nexus, a charity which supports victims of sexual assault, told UTV that choosing between healthcare and justice is a "stark reality" for service users.

"Please do some forward and know that we will handle what you have to tell us with the utmost discretion," said Joanne Barnes.

Joanne continued: "What we would call if for the PPS to be clear on how a judge makes decisions about what is admissible and what isn't admissible for the defence and the prosecution to then have sight of as part of a judicial process."

In a statement, the Public Prosecution Service said: "All victims of a sexual offence should be able to feel confident that they can receive the therapeutic care they need, without giving up their right to privacy.

"As prosecutors, we have a duty to apply the law and to ensure the overarching obligation of a fair trial. Part of ensuring that fair trial is complying with our duty of disclosure. We will only ask police to seek material from third parties, such as a medical provider, when it is a reasonable line of enquiry."

Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said: "The Police Service of Northern Ireland recognise the trauma experienced by those who are victims of sexual abuse and violence and the fear associated with reporting these offences to the Police. "We welcome the opportunity to work collaboratively with key partners, including Northern Ireland's Commissioner Designate for Victims of Crime, to ensure that we are best supporting victims of sexual offences and delivering effectively against the current Information Commissioner recommendations. "We continue to review and monitor our processes and rationale where we seek to access personal data in criminal justice investigations."

While not all victims and survivors of rape and sexual assault choose the legal route, Hannah says those who do should not have to sacrifice their health.

