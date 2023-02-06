300 new jobs have been announced in Londonderry with the financial technology company FinTrU.

The firm has announced plans to invest over £20m by 2027, doubling its workforce in the North West, offering both graduate and more experienced positions.

The new roles will bring £8.6M of additional annual salaries to the local economy.

The latest expansion will see the firm grow to have over 1,500 employees in Northern Ireland.

The technologically enabled Regulatory Solutions company was founded in 2013 and first set up its operations in Derry in 2018.

"There are a lot of high-quality graduates coming from the local universities and colleges who have supported us to win new customers and grow our sales globally," said Greg McCann, Executive Director and Head of FinTrU's North West Office.

"We have also welcomed a large number of experienced professionals, who have returned to the North West to pursue the high-quality careers we can provide."

“We have tripled our turnover in the North West in the last three years and as we further invest in the development of our people, we want to equip them with the skills and capabilities to further drive the growth and success of FinTrU," said Kathleen McDermott, FinTrU Executive Director.

Speaking whilst on a visit to the company’s City Factory Office, Mel Chittock, Interim CEO of Invest NI said the investment was a vote of confidence for the North West: “Job creation is only one part of the equation to build a productive, knowledge based, export driven economy; skills development is another.

"This investment delivers on both: 300 new jobs and a skills development package, which will see the company invest in its greatest asset, its staff. “A highly and appropriately skilled workforce has a crucial role to play. The increased skills and capabilities that FinTrU gains will enable faster and increased company growth and will spearhead the development of a new Financial Services cluster in the North West region. “We have had a long partnership with FinTrU, since we first supported them to invest in Northern Ireland in 2014."

Foyle MLA Gary Middleton has welcomed the creation of over 300 new jobs in the North West.

The DUP MLA said, “This is a hugely significant announcement for FinTru, the North West region and for Northern Ireland as a whole. It is not just the creation of 300 new jobs in Londonderry, but an investment in skills development across its Northern Ireland workforce"

