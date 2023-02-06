Play Brightcove video

Katie Andrews has your Monday morning Northern Ireland news headlines:

Sexual assault reporting fears

Victims of sexual assault in Northern Ireland are being forced to choose between healthcare and justice because of the requirement to hand over "excessive amounts" of personal data during trials.

Concerns have been raised in a report prompting a series of reccomendations for police and prosecuting authorities - including strengthening the protection to victims personal data.

Brexit update

The EU Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič is to update EU ministers on the ongoing talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It comes after reports of a breakthrough in negotiations last week - however, the UK government warned that significant gaps remained.

Sudden deaths

Police say the deaths of two people at a house in south Belfast are not being treated as suspicous.

Emergency services were called to a flat at Annadale Crescent on Saturday.

A man who was arrested has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Apprenticeships Week

A drive to push Apprenticeships in Northern Ireland will launch from today.

The Department for the Economy is working with further Education Colleges highlighting how the schemes help economic growth.

