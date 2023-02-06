Cliftonville’s Sean Moore has been called up to the Republic of Ireland Under-19s for two friendly games.

The 17-year-old has previously represented Northern Ireland at Under-18 level and last month was named in the squad for the Centenary Shield.

The FAI says Under-19 Head Coach Tom Mohan has invited 36 players to a homebased assessment day in Dublin.

They’ll play two behind closed doors friendlies.

Moore could theoretically play for both teams as neither the Republic’s games nor the Centenary Shield games are official.

Last year Mark Sykes made his debut for the Republic after switching allegiance having previously played for Northern Ireland at Under 16, 18 and 19 level.

Moore is one of the hottest properties in the Irish Premiership and was linked with Newcastle and West Ham during the January transfer window.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.