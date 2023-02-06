A number of weapons, including suspected firearms and samurai swords, as well as ammunition and drugs have been seized in Portadown as part of an ongoing investigation into an organised crime group.

Officers from PSNI's Organised Crime Team raided six houses in the Garvaghy Road area of the Co Armagh town on Monday during a pre-planned search operation.

They were accompanied by local officers from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon District and Tactical Support Teams.

Officers recovered nine suspected firearms and several Samurai swords.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton said: "They've shown a complete disregard for the safety of members of the community going about their daily business.

"That's because they don't care."

Some of the suspected weapons seized during the operation on Monday. Credit: UTV

Police also seized approximately £6,000 in cash as well as quantities of Class A and B controlled drugs, along with related paraphernalia.

One man, aged in his twenties, has been arrested on suspicion of drugs and firearms-related offences. He is currently assisting detectives with enquiries.

The Organised Crime Branch say the investigation is connected to a group which is "involved in serious and organised crime including the supply of drugs and firearms".

Detective Chief Inspector Thornton said: “Including today, we have carried out 27 searches and made eight arrests since this investigation began in October 2022.

"We have seized two knuckle-dusters, two machetes, a quantity of herbal cannabis and over half a kilo of cocaine.

"We have also seized and confiscated a vehicle, and over £15,000 as suspected proceeds of crime."

Officers from PSNI's Organised Crime Team raided six houses in the Garvaghy Road area. Credit: UTV

He added: "This is a robust investigation into a serious and organised crime group who are involved in the most serious of criminality.

“This group is responsible for bringing firearms and illicit drugs into the country, particularly the greater Craigavon area, putting local people at risk.

“Illegal guns are smuggled in for one purpose only, and that is to cause injury and death."

The police believe the organised crime group's "criminality stretches beyond the borders of Northern Ireland".

Detective Chief Inspector Thornton said: "We will continue to work alongside key law enforcement partners in Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and further afield to carry out operations in order to break the cycle of those who cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs and firearms."

