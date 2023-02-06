Two men and a woman have escaped injury after an arson attack on a flat in the Galliagh area of Londonderry.

The fire service believe the blaze on Altcar Park was started deliberately with an accelerant used in the attack.

The fire was reported to police just before five o'clock on Monday morning and is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or captured CCTV to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 197.

It is also appealing for people with information to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

