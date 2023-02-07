Play Brightcove video

Mental health services demand

Ten thousand children were referred to for mental health services in Northern Ireland last year.

In exclusive figures obtained by UTV, it's also been revealed that children as young as four and five were referred to the services.

The figures are the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

Energy support payment rollout

All 500 thousand energy support vouchers have been dispatched to homes Northern Ireland - 80% of those have been cashed in.

The Post office has now made a fresh appeal to anyone who has not yet redeemed their voucher to do so.

Dublin Airport disruption

Six flights have been diverted from Dublin Airport on a third day of disruption due to drone activity. It comes after other routes were interrupted over the weekend.

A spokesperson from the Airport described it as reckless and said those found responsible will face prosecution.

New homes for Northern Ireland

Nearly 300 new homes are to be built across Northern Ireland as part of multi million pound investment project. It includes 98 social homes, earmarked to be built in Londonderry.

Education sector helping construction

The construction of new university buildings and student accommodation were the key drivers of development activity in Belfast in last year.

According to Deloitte they found construction was the most significant in the education sector.

