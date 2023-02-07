Notes of mum accused of stabbing her two young children read to jury

Handwritten notes compiled by a woman accused of stabbing her two young children were read to a jury today. The notes were written to the children's father by the accused, who set out her intention to kill both of the youngsters then herself so that he could be 'happy' with his 'new woman'. She stated in the notes 'I will love you even beyond death' and asked him 'please don't forget about us, bring us flowers and light us candles at the cemetery'. The child's mother - who can't be named for legal reasons - is currently standing trial in Belfast Crown Court charged with murdering her eight-week-old son and attempting to murder her two-year-old daughter. Whilst the baby boy died from two stab wounds to his chest, his sister survived the knife attack and made a full recovery. The 30-year-old accepts she stabbed the youngsters in the family home in Belfast on July 27, 2021 but has denied the two charges. The jury is being asked to consider her state of mind at the time and whether or not there was 'diminished responsibility'. During the fourth day of the trial, transcripts of notes to the children's father - which were found in a black diary in the kitchen of their home - were presented to the jury. In her notes, the mother accuses her partner of lying and turning his family against her, not communicating with her and staying out all night. As the notes were read to the jury, the accused sat crying in the dock with her head down. Also shown to the five men and seven women of the jury was a video of footage recorded by an officer who attended the family home three days before the fatal incident. Police responded to a call made by the accused who claimed she had been pushed by her partner which caused her to bang her head. The footage recorded the woman telling an officer 'I don't feel safe with my kids here beside him' and 'it is too dangerous'. As a result of her complaint, the children's father was arrested - and was staying with relatives in England when his children were subjected to the knife attack. At hearing.

