Police in Londonderry are making a public appeal to locate the owner of part of a defibrilator after it was handed into a police stationPart of a Laerdal HeartStart unit was given in to the Strand Road Police Station by a member of the public.

Police are making enquiries to identify where it came from and who owns it.

They are urging anyone who thinks the defibrillator part may have been taken from their property to get in touch.

Inspector Tim McCullough said: "This type of equipment is used to benefit the wider public and can be used in an emergency. It is a vital piece of equipment that could mean the difference between life and death for someone."If you believe this equipment belongs to you, or if you've noticed it is missing from your premises, call us on 101, quoting RM23008582 so we can arrange to have it returned to you."

