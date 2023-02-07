Police investigating Natalie McNally murder release two men unconditionally
Police have confirmed that two men aged 32 and 46 previously arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally have been released unconditionally and are no longer considered suspects in the case.A 32 year old man was charged with Natalie's murder and appeared in court on 2 February.
