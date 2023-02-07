Play Brightcove video

A Royal Navy helicopter, which sank into Lough Foyle in 1958 has been discovered after 60 years.

The Dragonfly helicopter was sent on a salvage mission after the wings of a plane fell off into the lough below.

However, the two man crew soon fell into difficulty, as the weight of the wingtips pulled the helicopter down into the mud.

The pilot and winchman on board escaped unhurt, but the helicopter was abandonded and forgotten.

The Royal Navy helicopter was rediscovered following the most detailed and technologically advanced survey of Northern Ireland's coastline.

The helicopter is just one of a number of wrecks littering Lough Foyle, which have yet to be located.

