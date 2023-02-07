Play Brightcove video

Two more District Councils have announced an increase in rates for the next financial year.

Newry Mourne and Down said it would be putting them up by 5.99% while Mid Ulster said rates for its district would increase by 7.3% following on from Belfast City Council’s announcement that it would be setting a new rise of 7.99%.

Ratepayers money contributes towards public services, including waste management, bin collection, recreational facilities and tourism.

The regional rate which is normally set by Stormont will be set this coming financial year by the Secretary of State.

However, local councils are responsible for their own district rate.

The remaining Councils are expected to announce their rates by the end of next week.

With the rising cost of everything, it’s anticipated that they too will commit to raising them.

