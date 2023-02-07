Two men arrested by detectives investigating activities of New IRA

Two men have been arrested in Londonderry by detectives investigating the activities of the New IRA.

Officers from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit detained the men, aged 38 and 47, under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday morning.

Both men have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.

Police said the arrests were part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA, including a security alert that took place in the Fahan Street area of Derry on March 14, 2022.

During the security alert last year, police recovered component parts of an explosive device, a timer power unit, and three pipe bombs, which were declared viable devices.

The PSNI said the items were found in an area of undergrowth in a residential area.

Commenting on Tuesday's arrests, a PSNI spokesman said: "We understand the impact our operational activity can cause the local community and want to assure them we seek to plan activity to maximise safety, minimise any disruption, and remain grateful for their continued support.

"I also would ask anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity to contact us in confidence on 101."

