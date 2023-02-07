A 38-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating the activities of the New IRA on Tuesday has been released unconditionally.A 47-year-old man, who was also arrested, has been released pending a report to the public prosecution service.Both men were taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning earlier on Tuesday.

Police said the arrests were part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA, including a security alert that took place in the Fahan Street area of Derry on March 14, 2022.

During the security alert last year, police recovered component parts of an explosive device, a timer power unit, and three pipe bombs, which were declared viable devices.

The PSNI said the items were found in an area of undergrowth in a residential area and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

