A book of condolence for the victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake has opened in Londonderry.

More than 11,000 people have died and 30,000 have been injured following Monday's magnitude 7.8 earthquake in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria.

Rescue teams are spending a third day working to find survivors.

Rescue workers search for survivors on a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey. Credit: AP

Sarah McGarrity and Jason Burke from St John's Ambulance were among those signing the book of condolences at the Guildhall in Derry on Wednesday afternoon.

"It's heartbreaking to think that something like this can happen, and it's just to stand in solidarity with them and let them know we're thinking of them," said Ms McGarrity.

Highlighting the work first aiders are doing at the scene, Mr Burke added: "They are highly trained, but we just hope for their safety and pray for them while they're out working."

Mayor of Derry Sandra Duffy said: "My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Turkey and Syria as they try to come to terms with this terrible tragedy.

"My heart goes out to all those who have lost loved ones or who are waiting on news of family members who are missing.

"The scenes of the aftermath of the earthquake are just heartbreaking and I want to send a message of solidarity and support to all those involved in the rescue operation.

"I think it's important that we allow the local community the opportunity to share in the grief and to express their condolence and sympathy by signing the Book of Condolence at the Guildhall or online via the Council website.

"I would also like to reach out to members of the local Turkish and Syrian community across the North West and offer them my support at this very difficult time."

