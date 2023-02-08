In this cost-of-living podcast, UTV interviews Michael Bell OBE who is the Executive Director of the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA).

Michael was awarded an OBE for his services to the food and drink industry and the economy in Northern Ireland.

Also on the podcast is Nathan Anthony, who has amassed millions of followers across social media with his account Bored of Lunch. His book 'Board of Lunch, the Healthy Slow Cooker Book' was a Sunday Times number one best-seller.

Michael gives us an overview of the economics behind rising food prices, but he has a stark warning for anyone expecting the cost of food to fall back to levels we are used to.

"We have become accustomed to relatively cheap food, with relatively great availability and abundance of anything at any time," he explained.

"Undoubtedly he price of food has shifted quite dramatically, particularly for low income people that is an issue, there's no way around that at all.

"I don't see that position recovering - I do not see us going back to the very cheap or low-cost food we had in the past."

Meanwhile, as we are faced with continual high food prices, Nathan offers us his best tips to saving as much money on food without losing any of the flavour.

"Plan your meals too - sometimes you can go into a supermarket in a frenzy, and just throw stuff into your trolley," he says.

"I try to plan my supermarket shop so I know what I'm cooking, so it's going to save me money when I'm going round."

