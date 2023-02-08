Homes evacuated due to security alert in Portrush over suspicious object
A number of residents have been moved from their homes in Portrush following the discovery of a suspicious object.
The object was found in the Glentaisie Park area. The Coleraine Leisure Centre has been opened for residents while the alert is ongoing.
A number of traffic diversions are in place and the PSNI has asked the public to avoid the area.
