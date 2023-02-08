A man was pinned down and threatened with a gun during an assault at a flat in Belfast, police have said.

Detectives in the north of the city are appealing for information following a report of the incident in the Ligoniel Road area on Tuesday February 7.Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Police received a report that a man in his 40s had been assaulted by three men shortly before 6pm.

"The men forced the victim into his living room and pinned him, face down, on his living room floor and threatened him with a handgun. All three were dressed in dark coloured clothing with scarves pulled over their faces.Police said the victim "has been left understandably distressed by their ordeal".

Detective Sergeant Kitchen added: "We are appealing to anyone who was in the Ligoniel Road area and who may have noticed any suspicious behaviour or who may have captured mobile phone footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1684 07/02/23."A police spokesperson added: "Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport "You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."

