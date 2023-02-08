A new consultant-led Urgent Care Centre could open in the Ulster Hospital alongside its emergency department, as part of new proposals from the South Eastern Trust.

Under new plans which are now out for public consultation, it would also see the closure of minor injuries units in Bangor and Ards Hospitals.

It all forms part of plans to overhaul the health service.

The consultation opened on Wednesday and closes on May, 3.

Senior Emergency Department Consultant, Dr Andrew Dobbin said: “Our Urgent and Emergency medical and nursing teams strive to provide the highest standard and quality of care to the people who need us.

“We believe that change is required and the creation of an Urgent Care Centre at the Ulster Hospital, 4.7 miles from Newtownards, would provide the population with a more comprehensive service than is currently available at the Ards Minor Injuries Unit and ensure that the service is more sustainable for the future.

“Having the new Consultant led Urgent Care Centre alongside the Emergency Department at the Ulster Hospital would give easy access to medical assessment and clinical investigations. This service would include longer opening hours than are currently available in Ards.”

The South Eastern Trust said it values and respects staff and has held meetings with them regarding the process.

A spokesperson for the Trust said it plans to hold a series of public and online events to have a conversation about the proposed changes.

The dates will be published on the Trust's website in the coming weeks.

