Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty has signed for Irish Premiership side Linfield until the end of the season.

The 35-year-old arrives at the Belfast club after being released by Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock last week.

In a tweet on January 31, which was transfer deadline day, the club said: "We can confirm that Kyle Lafferty has departed the club by mutual consent."

Lafferty's move to Linfield sees him join forces once again with Blues manager David Healy, an ex-international and Rangers team-mate.

The current Irish League champions announced the signing via social media on Wednesday afternoon.

Linfield currently sit third in the table, four points off league leaders Cliftonville and just one point behind Larne, having played one more game.

Healy told his club's official website: "I've no doubt that this signing will give everyone at the club a real boost and he can certainly make a significant contribution and impact over the course of the short-term contract that he has signed here."

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes had seen Lafferty as an important member of his squad.

Speaking on February 1, he said: "The timing was awful to be honest but it was a decision made above me, between the board and Kyle."

Last October, Northern Ireland international Lafferty hit the headlines after he received a 10-match ban from the Scottish Football Association after being caught using sectarian language.

