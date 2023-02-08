Play Brightcove video

Bikers at Lisburn BMX Club received a treat with a coaching masterclass from Team GB’s Beth Shriever.

Regarded as one of the best in the sport, the 23-year-old has won European, World and Olympic gold medals.

She spent two days in the Co Antrim city, passing on her knowledge.

“It’s just about inspiring the next generation, I’ve worked with a lot of kids today, a lot of girls as well, so it’s great to see we’ve young upcoming riders,” said Bethany.

“I just wanted to get it out there and give back to the kids and to everyone who has supported me along my journey.”

Lisburn BMX club was reformed in 2012 following interest in the sport after the London Olympics with the track build starting in 2015 and opening a year later.

“Friends in Dublin had built the Ratoath track and through social media we got together with them and we were travelling to the south to ride,” said club Chairman George Gordon.

“We reformed the club here with old members from the club in the 80s, drew down some funding and started the build.

“We were very lucky we were able to design and build the track ourselves at the start because of the limited costs with that and it worked out well and we’re developing the track year in year out.”

And Beth has advice for anyone wanting to try BMX.

“It’s easy to get involved,” she said.

“You just turn up to any BMX track, they’ll lend you a bike, lend you a helmet, let you see what you think and then everyone is so welcoming they’ll guide you in the right direction whether it is to do with kit or stuff on the track. Just get down, you won’t regret it.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.