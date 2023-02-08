Play Brightcove video

A jury in the trial of a woman accused of murdering her 8 week old son and attempting to murder his two and a half year old sister, has heard from a relative who saw the children just hours before they were stabbed.

The accused - who cannot be named for legal reasons - accepts she stabbed her children in July 2021 but denies the charges of murder and attempted murder.

The baby boy died from two stab wounds to his chest, his sister survived and since made a full recovery.

The jury is being asked to consider the woman's state of mind at the time and whether or not there was 'diminished responsibility.'

Today they heard evidence from a niece and a sister of the children's father.

The niece recalled how she visited the family home hours before the children were stabbed.

She said the baby was sleeping and his sister started playing with her daughter.

She said it didn't seem like there was anything wrong and that nothing would have given her any concern that the accused would have harmed the kids.

Both women told the court they believed the accused was planning to leave the country with her children, and that she had been frustrated about paperwork.

The court was told the children's father, the accused's ex-partner would not be attending as a witness due to being medically unwell.

An agreed set of facts concerning him were read to the jury.

They heard his criminal record consists of 54 offences, including rape, theft and attacks on several previous female partners.

The facts also set out a history of alcohol and drug use as well as aggressive and violent behaviour.

His phone also contained 400 pages of text files and searches related to escorts and prostitutes over a period from April to July 2021.

The trial continues.

