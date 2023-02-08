Play Brightcove video

Turkish people living in Northern Ireland, some of whom still wait for news of missing loved ones, say they have been left heartbroken by the deadly earthquake.

At least 11 thousand people have been killed in the disaster which has decimated cities in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

Syrian man Mazen Liga, who lives in County Armagh, has relatives who died near the epicentre of the quake in southern Turkey. His cousin and family have been killed, while another cousin has lost his two children.

"I have lost my cousin, his wife and five children. I just heard last night. It's a really hard time... My niece says she can see the buildings fall down and bodies on the street."

A group of Turkish students at Queen's University told UTV they have been left "mentally broken" by the devastation.

Brock Keran's cousin is feared trapped under rubble: "His building was destroyed, he's under the rubbish and we can't reach him yet. My aunt and cousin look for him but didn't reach him."

As agencies scramble to bring aid to the millions impacted, there are pleas for people in Northern Ireland to help.

Turkish student Gizam Kera said all they can do now is appeal for support: "The world is behind us, but we want especially the local area to share the information; that would be perfect."

