'Daithi's Law'

There are calls for the Prime Minister to help pass the final stage of Daithi's Law to reform Northern Ireland's organ donation law.

It's one year since Stormont passed the opt-out system. Secondary legislation can't be passed to approve it as there is no functioning Executive.

'Protocol ruling'

The Supreme Court is to rule on the lawfulness of the Northern Ireland protocol.

The legality of the contentious trading arrangements has been challenged by a collective of unionists and Brexiteers including TUV Leader Jim Allister.

Arguments were considered by the UK's highest court in a two-day hearing last year.

'Fire strike talks'

There's a warning that strikes by fire fighters will be confirmed if last-minute talks at Westminster fail later.

The Fire Brigades Union is calling for "significant shift" from employers over a 5% pay offer.

In Northern Ireland, 94% of members voted in favour of industrial action against the offer.

'Presbyterian moderator'

Reverend Dr Sam Mawhinney, of Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church in Dublin, has been named as the new moderator designate of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

Dr Mawhinney was nominated by 10 of the church's presbyteries, and will now succeed the Right Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick of Portrush.

